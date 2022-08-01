The Irrigator
Parkview Public School's girls basketball team claims Janet Hugo Shield

By The Irrigator
August 1 2022 - 5:00am
HISTORIC WIN: The successful Parkview Public School girls basketball team with the Janet Hugo Shield. Photo: Supplied

PARKVIEW Public School's girls basketball team have won the Janet Hugo Shield making them the LNPSSA champions for the second time in the school's history.

