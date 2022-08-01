PARKVIEW Public School's girls basketball team have won the Janet Hugo Shield making them the LNPSSA champions for the second time in the school's history.
Held at Narrandera Indoor Stadium recently, the Parkview side came up against Narrandera PS in the final after the hosts defeated Leeton PS in a tight round one clash.
Advertisement
From the outset the Parkview team applied some impressive defensive pressure and were able to convert that into scoreboard ascendency, leading 8-0 at quarter time thanks to some excellent shooting from Airlie Chilko.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The second quarter had more of the same with the green team extending their lead to 23 points at half-time on the back of excellent attacking play from Arla Quigley and Zarly Pike.
The second half had Parkview draw away from a determined Narrandera team, at one point leading by as much as 59 on the back of excellent play from Montana Nardi, Taylah Curry and Josie Irvin, before recording a 69-23 victory.
Final scores
Parkview PS 69 (Josie Irvin 29, Airlie Chilko 18, Zarly Pike 10, Montana Nardi 4, Arla Quigley 4, Taylah Curry 4) d Narrandera PS 23
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.