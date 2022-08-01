IT IS hard to believe we are one month into the new financial year already and for us at Leeton Business Chamber that means it's membership time.
Some may ask, why join a chamber?
Here's why:
1. Be part of something bigger
Join a business chamber and you'll find yourself part of a business community surrounded by like-minded individuals.
2. Grow your network
As a chamber member you can meet with others, build your network and share ideas.
3. Events
Attend regular events - from smaller networking events to larger events as part of small business month celebrations.
4. Showcase your business
Chambers offer valuable exposure. Opportunities can include hosting or sponsoring events, or simply using newsletter advertising to spread the word about your business among members.
5. Special offers
As a member of Leeton Business Chamber you entitled to The Chamber Alliance Program.
This program has been developed to strengthen the relationship between the NSW Business Chamber and the Local Chambers of Commerce within NSW.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This program represents a significant opportunity to unite the chamber movement and provide members of the local chamber access to benefits of the NSW Business Chamber at no additional cost.
We are also excited to announce the Business NSW Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards will be held at the Whitton Malt House on October 21.
We would love to see some Leeton shire businesses in the mix and all chamber members are able to self-nominate for this event.
There are 13 categories and entries close August 15.
For more information contact admin@leetonchamber.com.au.
