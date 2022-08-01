The Irrigator
Subscriber

Local leader column with Krystal Maytom from the Leeton Business Chamber | August 2022

By Krystal Maytom
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIVE REASONS: Local leader columnist and Leeton Business Chamber president Krystal Maytom.

IT IS hard to believe we are one month into the new financial year already and for us at Leeton Business Chamber that means it's membership time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.