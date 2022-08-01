LEETON United will head into the general bye this weekend feeling confident after recording a huge win on the road.
United traveled to Wagga on Sunday to face off with Henwood Park.
The team had been expecting to meet an improved Henwood Park side after they easily recorded a 5-0 victory over them in their earlier match this season.
However, Leeton United were out of the blocks early to put on a clinical performance, coming away with a huge 8-0 victory at the final siren.
Despite being down several of their first grade players, the team put on a well-oiled performance.
Bailey Carlos recovered from knee complaint to score two goals, while Danyon Arnold picked up three, and Chris Newman, Ethan Burrow and George Harber all hit the net once each.
Leeton United's next Pascoe Cup game will be played on August 14 in another away game against Wagga United.
