Leeton United claims huge 8-0 victory over Henwood Park

By Talia Pattison
August 1 2022 - 3:00am
BIG WIN: Leeton United picked up another big win on the weekend. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON United will head into the general bye this weekend feeling confident after recording a huge win on the road.

