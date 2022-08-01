Leeton Greens let a 14-point lead slip in the top of the table clash with DPC Roosters in Coleambally on Sunday.
Off the back of a strong break from Leeton coach Hayden Philp, the Greens were able to score the first points of the afternoon when Brayden Scarr dived over in the corner.
The lead was short-lived as a set play from the Roosters saw them fire the ball across their backline, and after drawing in the winger, Jonathan Sila passed off to Luke Hogan, who got the ball down.
With 14 minutes to go in the first half, Will Barnes dived over from dummy half, and that lead was extended to 14-6 when Scarr got over for his second.
The Greens defence withstood a late charge to take an eight-point lead into the break.
It didn't take long for Leeton to extend that margin with their third straight try, as after a break from Daniel Watt, Scarr was over in the corner to complete his hat-trick.
The Greens invited the Roosters back into the game, and after piggyback penalties, the DPC side converted field position into points, with Jack Kelly getting over while Sila got over in the corner with 15 minutes to play to make it 20-18.
A late hit from Inia Mate gave Josh Veivers the chance to level from 35 meters out, and he made no mistake before, with just two minutes left on the clock, Cameron Lyons scored to hand the Roosters their first lead of the match and with it the two points thanks to a 26-20 victory.
The defeat also brought bad news on the injury front as Rhys Wilesmith was forced from the field with a serious hamstring injury picked up just as he was trying to score a try that would have improved the Greens lead.
Philp knows his side let themselves down with their poor discipline leading to most of the Roosters' points.
"We gave away a lot of penalties, especially down their end, which got them out of trouble," he said.
"You do that against any side, and you are asking to have points put against you. It is something that we have been doing all year, so we really have to cut that out."
The Greens will return home next weekend to take on TLU Sharks.
