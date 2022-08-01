The Irrigator
Leeton Greens fall short against DPC Roosters in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:27am
Leeton Greens let a 14-point lead slip in the top of the table clash with DPC Roosters in Coleambally on Sunday.

