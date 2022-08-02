COMPLAINTS from the community about an alleged erratic driver have led to a big arrest for Leeton police.
About 3pm on July 28, police visited a business in Wamoon Avenue following complaints from the community about the manner of driving of a white Ford Falcon sedan in the area.
Advertisement
Officers spoke to a 29-year-old man, who they said does not hold a valid driver's licence.
A breath test of the driver allegedly revealed a positive result and the man was arrested and taken to Leeton police station.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A further breath analysis returned a reading of 0.227.
More checks by police revealed this was the man's third high-range drink driving offence in the last three months.
The man was charged and refused bail until August 10.
Residents have been reminded they can anonymously report a crime through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or in an emergency dial Triple Zero.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.