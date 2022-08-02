THE Dianas came close to picking up their first win of the 2022 season of the weekend, but the game against Albury slipped from their grasp in the second half.
It was the closest match for the Dianas all season and, while happy with the effort, they did go down 19-15.
Advertisement
"We started really well, but we were just unable to continue that into the second half," coach Stuart Stout.
"Once again the girls played the best they could. We just couldn't adapt to Albury's ability to bring our big runners down.
"That is usually one of our strengths and one of the things we have done really well this year, but Albury really countered that well.
"That interfered with our game plan of getting good forward movement and then giving it out to our backs."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Dianas will play their final game of the 2022 season this weekend when they host the Wagga Waratahs on Saturday afternoon.
The club has the bye in the final round of the fixture the following week and won't be making an appearance in this year's finals series.
Stout wasn't discounting a Dianas win in their last game.
"Whatever the result though we want the girls to go out there and have fun," he said.
"That's the main reason we play rugby. If the girls weren't enjoying it, they wouldn't be hanging around.
"We want to finish off on a good note together. As long as they are happy with their performance then the result will be the result.
"If that's a win, well that's even better.
"The weekend is also our charity round, so it will be a good day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.