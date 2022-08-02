The Irrigator
Subscriber

Parkview Public School picked up both the boys and girls LNPSSA soccer titles in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 2 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPERB EFFORT: The Parkview Public School boys soccer team were the champions on the day, along with the school's girls side. Photo: Supplied

THE Leeton-Narrandera PSSA soccer knockout had the trophies coming in bulk for Parkview Public School.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.