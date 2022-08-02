THE Leeton-Narrandera PSSA soccer knockout had the trophies coming in bulk for Parkview Public School.
In the girls competition, Parkview PS played Leeton PS in the opening fixture and produced some excellent team soccer to defeat a determined opponent.
The opening half was a tight affair, with a well-placed penalty from Miah Weymouth providing Parkview with a narrow 1-0 half-time lead.
The second half was all Parkview, with goals to Zeanna Johnstone, Zarly Pike and a double to Ava Gilmour seeing PPS to a convincing 5-0 win and a place in the final.
The final against Narrandera was a see-sawing match, with Parkview attacking from the outset. Josephine Irvin opened the scoring from a tight angle following an excellent assist from Lucy Gilmour before Sapphire Ward-Contreras got on the score sheet minutes later.
Zarly further strengthened Parkview's position before half time with an excellent finish before a Narrandera revival saw them sneak a late goal to reduce the half time lead to 3-1.
The second half was dominated by Parkview with some excellent team play leading to further goals for Zarly who completed a rare hat trick with two excellent second half strikes.
The 5-1 victory gave Parkview their third consecutive LNPSSA championship.
The boys competition had Parkview meet a committed LPS team in round one.
The team produced some outstanding soccer in front of an appreciative crowd.
The opening half saw Parkview dominate field position and they went ahead courtesy of a fine strike from Jack Crowe.
Cooper De Valentin was next to get on the scoreboard from a well-worked play before Jack Crowe again scored to leave the half time score 3-0.
The second half had renewed enthusiasm from both teams, but it was Parkview who continued their rich vein of scoring form with Brock Marks blasting home from just inside the box before Jack Crowe made it a hat trick and then Vann Hodge got on the scoresheet to complete an impressive victory.
The final had Parkview meet a determined Narrandera team, who displayed great defensive organisation and flair in attack.
A wonder strike from Cooper from outside the penalty area got the crowd excited early in the game, before a brilliant finish from Brock Marks doubled Parkview's advantage on the stroke of half-time.
The second half was a battle of defences with both teams failing to score as defences dominated possession.
Excellent midfield play from Xavier Chilko and Chayce Powles and some calm goal keeping from Kaed Harvie was a feature, with Parkview securing the title with a hard-fought, 2-0 victory.
