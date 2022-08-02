LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side faces a tough end to the home and away season following their nail-biting loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on the weekend.
The game was touted as must-win for the Crows, who have been swapping places with the Lions on the ladder for the better part of the season.
The final score of 49-44 was an indication of how close and tough the match was between the two sides.
Brooke Buckley and Madeline Irvin were two of the standout players for the Crows, who will now host the fifth-placed Coolamon this weekend.
The loss on Saturday dropped A grade back to sixth, with the Lions moving up to fourth in what will be a tight finish to the top five and a finals position.
All of this makes the weekend's clash with the Hoppers even more crucial for the Crows.
There are three rounds remaining in the home and away season, with the Crows facing a tough finish after the Coolamon fixture.
They will be on the road for their last two rounds, firstly against the eighth-placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park Demons and finally they will face the third-placed Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval.
The ideal outcome for A grade will not just be to jump into a top five position to make the finals, but to take out all three remaining home and away games.
It is not out of the question for the Crows, who have played relatively consistently this season.
They will need their players to gel on the court in all areas if they are to achieve this goal, but coach Katie Graham will have the confidence her side can get the job done.
Meanwhile, Leeton-Whitton's A reserve side appear unlikely to make this year's finals series, but B grade will likely finish in second, while C grade are hoping to cement a spot in the coming weeks.
Lower grade results
A reserve: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 52 d Leeton-Whitton 30
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 57 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 50
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 29 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 26
Under 17s: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 41 d Leeton-Whitton 39
