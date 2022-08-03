THE last home game of the 2022 season will arrive for the Leeton-Whitton Crows on Saturday.
The Crows will host Coolamon on Saturday afternoon, with Leeton-Whitton aware another hard challenge awaits.
The Hoppers are fourth on the Riverina Football League table and will be eyeing the final rounds with interest to see if they can jump up a position or two.
The Crows will be hopeful of springing a surprise win, but will also use the game as a way to gain more experience among the young playing group.
It has been a long season for the winless and battle-weary Crows, but coach Tom Groves will be urging his team to be putting up a good fight on Saturday.
Following this weekend's match up, Leeton-Whitton will be on the road for the remaining two rounds of the home and away season.
They will face Collingullie-Glenfield Park next weekend and will spend their final match in Wagga against the Tigers.
