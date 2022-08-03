MANY hours of hard work and toil went into the upgrade of Leeton-Whitton's amenities block, which was much-needed according to the organisation.
An official opening of the upgraded work was held at the Leeton Showground last week, with Duty MLC for Murray Wes Fang in town for the occasion.
Advertisement
Funding from the state government to the tune of close to $150,000 helped the project along, as did a further successful grant application and money/in-kind labour from the Crows.
The amenities block now has individual shower cubicles for both the showers and toilets for privacy for all users.
The existing change rooms were opened up into one room and upgraded by demolishing the old amenities and refurbishing the rest of the room to make it bigger.
This will allow room for a gym, which the club is currently in the process of purchasing items for.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This gym will be open for use for all members of the football and netball club, not just players.
Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club president Tim Carroll said the facilities had been use for the most part of the season.
He said the upgrade had been in the works for some time.
"We also built a shower and toilet block out the back, outside of that back area there," Mr Carroll said.
"The key with all of this is getting women into sport, especially in preparation for hopefully having a women's football team in 2023."
Mr Carroll said the next project the club was eyeing was a refresh of its older clubrooms, as well as an upgrade to ground lighting. Mr Fang was impressed with the facilities on the day.
"Helping to fund the Crows' new amenities block is great win for the Leeton shire," he said.
"Not only will it benefit current members of the football and netball teams, but also this investment will help attract and retain future generations of players.
Funding small, local projects makes a huge difference to our regions and this new facility is a fantastic outcome for the community."
The Leeton Showground has seen numerous projects being completed in recent years, including a new grandstand.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.