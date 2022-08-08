WEEK seven of Leeton Squash Club's winter competition had some outstanding tussles yet again.
The match-of-the-week went to Adrian Sheldrick and Dawid Croucamp, with Sheldrick prevailing winning 12-14,9- 11,11-9,11-9,11-7.
Advertisement
Monday night had the Suns defeat the Powers, Jack Miller and Will Gray-Mills winning well.
Andre Holtzhausen had to work harder to defeat Ian Draper 11-13,11-8,11-6,5-11,11-8.
Bulldogs had a narrow victory over the Cats.
Brent Lister and Jackson Bullivant winning for the Dogs while Will Rawle and Christopher Newman got some points for the Cats.
Saints had a clean sweep against the Bombers.
Justin Mortlock, William Nardi and William Knight winning their matches.
Bryan Shepley had to fight back to secure his victory against Anthony Iannelli, Shepley winning 9-11,6-11,11-5,11-9,11-6.
Tuesday night and the Knights got the better of the Rabbitohs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jacob Harrison and Cooper Boardman played their usual entertaining match, Harrison winning 11-8,5-11,6-11,11-8,11-9.
Hayden Farrugia sealed the win for the Knights with a solid win. Dragons slayed the Raiders 3-0, wins going to Brad Woolner, Adele Thompson and Isabel Thompson.
Warriors won against the Cowboys, with Walter Asmus winning for the Warriors and Jack Miller winning for the Cowboys.
The deciding match was between Brian O'Leary and Will Rawle and it was O'Leary holding on to win 11-13,14-12,11-13,12-10,11-4.
Wednesday night and it was an even affair between the Firebirds and the Swifts with Firebirds winning on points.
James Kelly and Lizette Taylor-Gown won for the Firebirds, Sean Ryan and Alayna Croucamp winning for the Swifts.
Fevers defeated the Vixens, Callum Ryan, Adrian Sheldrick and Christopher Newman winning for the Fevers.
Advertisement
Magpies felled the Giants 3-1. Domenic Fiumara defeated Katie McAliece 12-10,11-8,6-11,6-11,11-7.
Dakota Boardman defeated Evan Hookway 11-6,11-7,5-11,9-11,11-9. Zac Fairweather sealed the win for the Magpies by defeating Angelo Fiumara.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.