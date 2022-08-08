Injuries have taken their toll once again for Yanco-Wamoon after their trip to Yenda
The Hawks started the game on the back foot with only 12 players available but made a good account of themselves in the opening stages of the first half.
The Blueheelers were able to open the scoring midway through the first half as Chris Latu made a strong line break before putting Isaiah Little-Buerckner through.
The Hawks hit back as after forcing a repeat set, Billy Ingram was able to push his way to the line and got the ball grounded.
Both sides had struggled to hold onto possession at stages in the first half, and it was mistakes from the Hawks that let the Blueheelers in for two late tries.
Charlie Tiaina was the first to cross, and in the dying stages of the first half when Feake Tuvasopale crossed in the corner to see Yenda leading 16-4 at the break.
Latu and Dayne Butler crossed in the early stages of the first half, and the numerical advantage became two for the Blueheelers as Yanco's Trevor Dolan was taken from the field with a concussion.
A strong break from Tiaina and Lachlan Pengelly resulted in Yenda's sixth of the afternoon as Tumokai Poka crossed in the corner.
Isaiah Potts was the next to get over, while Poka scored his second after combining with Potts to make it 38-4.Some silky footwork from Isaac Piva deceived the Hawks defence, and he was able to race 40 metres to score the final try of the game to secure the 44-4 victory for the Blueheelers.
Yanco coach Kane Hammond applauded the way his side tackled what was a difficult day for the side.
"It was a really tough day but I thought for the first 60 minutes we battled really hard," he said.
"We defended really well and completed our sets and we couldn't ask for more than that. Obviously the last 20 minutes was always going to be tough and we knew that but for the first 60 we were doing a very good job."
Hammond said Dolan would be unlikely to play again this season after the concussion while Soqoni Saurara has also likely played his last game for the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the last play of the game.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
