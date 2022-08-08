A LATE withdrawal from coach Tom Groves and a game where the Crows couldn't find the scoreboard combined for a rough outing on Saturday.
Leeton-Whitton hosted Coolamon in wet and miserable conditions on Saturday, with the weather matching the mood of the Crows following their 11.12 (78) to 0.0 (0) loss.
It was a disappointing game for the hosts, who not only had to contest a top side, but were left without coach Tom Groves when he was a late withdrawal due to illness.
"I was getting updates throughout the game ... it's disappointing obviously that I had to pull out at the last minute and on such a tough day as well," Groves said.
"Matt Rainbird took over for the day. Coolamon are a quality side and that's what we found out again.
"Not being able to get on the scoreboard wasn't what we wanted."
Groves, who has had to deal with a tough first year as coach of the Crows, has maintained his positivity throughout.
He said Saturday's team was made up of many young players, with some backing up from the under 17s earlier in the day. "We put Saturday behind us now and focus on our last two games of the year," Groves said.
"While the scorelines probably haven't shown it for us this season, I do think we have improved throughout the season.
"The boys have worked really hard. It's been a rebuilding year.
"I think it's leaves us looking good as far as keeping the group together next year and having so many of our young players being exposed to senior footy."
Leeton-Whitton are on the road for their final two rounds of the Riverina Football League home and away season.
This weekend they play Collingullie-Glenfield Park, followed by Wagga Tigers in their last game of 2022.
