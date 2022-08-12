STAGE one of the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment should be completed within the first three months of 2023.
At the July ordinary meeting of Leeton Shire Council, general manager Jackie Kruger said those working on the redevelopment were pushing for a late February or early March completion of stage one.
"Certainly that is what is what we at ... but it might take another month for the commission of equipment," she told councillors.
"But certainly we are hoping to have the build from the Lloyd Group finished in late February."
Stage one works include a complete roof replacement, removal of the raked floor to provide a level area for the retractable seating and a function space, disabled access to facilities, a compliant and functional stage, a repainted auditorium, a repaired front awning, improved water pressure for fire compliance, and new heating and cooling systems.
Oiginally council had hoped for stage one to be completed at the end of this month.
While that date has been pushed out, council maintained there was momentum at the site.
The first concrete pour has been completed in what was the Crate Café. This component of the project is said to be significant on two fronts.
It is the slab for a key feature of the project - the entertainment space, which will be known as Roxy II.
Roxy project director Katherine Herrmann said the new slab also facilitates propping and heavy machinery access, both of which are essential as the full build is being undertaken from the temporary laneway running on the southwest of the site.
"With the Roxy located on a state road and busy roundabout, the project has to be built from the rear, with construction starting on both cafes and gradually moving back to the southwestern corner where the new dressing rooms and other facilities behind the stage will be developed," she said.
In other works, asbestos has been successfully removed from where the old auditorium's floor was in readiness for another, much larger concrete slab, which will be overlaid with spotted gum flooring.
Council's internal project manager Gideon Vos said while the recent former Crate Café concrete pour might seem mundane, it was the opposite.
The Roxy redevelopment project is being funded by the federal government under the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, the NSW government through the Regional Cultural Fund, as well as council.
The Roxy Theatre has been closed to the general public since the end of April last year.
