ST JOSEPH'S Primary School's girls league tag team have proven to be a cut above on the field.
The side won the recent Mortimer Shield day in Leeton to then progress on to the regional finals held in Wagga.
Advertisement
The team was coached by two of the school's parents, Ben Lewis and Kasey Sullivan.
"The girls trained weekly leading up to the regional finals and were very committed to ensuring they could give it their all on the day," teacher Belinda Butterfield said.
"Our school P&F were thrilled with the girls progression and funded the purchase of new league tag uniforms."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The side played three matches at the regional finals, winning their first game against Beelbangera, 16-8.
They then went down to Young Public School in game two, but redeemed themselves in their last match winning 28-8.
Sophie Sullivan was awarded the best player by the coaches on the day.
The side was congratulated for their efforts and sportsmanship.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.