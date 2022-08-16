THE future of the Leeton Jockey Club has been shored up in an official capacity.
After many meetings, plans and hard work between the club and Leeton Shire Council, boxes have been ticked to ensure the facility is operating in the way it should be.
At its most recent ordinary meeting, council endorsed in principle a proposed licence for a period of five years to the Leeton Jockey Club for the minimum Crown Land rent.
The Leeton Jockey Club has been the steward of the Leeton Racecourse Reserve since the 1940s.
The reserve is classified as community land, but a proper licence plan needed to be put in place as part of Crown Land requirements.
Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon was pleased all of the requirements had been met and the licence had been granted.
"It does show council are supportive of us, which is really good," he said.
"It was quite a long process and a big document we all worked on.
"It took a long time to get it done. We had many meetings with council on how it was all going to be done.
"I think it has worked out well and council recognise the importance of the club and the benefits for the community."
The Leeton Racecourse is owned by the Crown and is managed by council as Crown Land Manager under the Crown Land Management Act 2016.
The granting of the licence was part of bringing operations into line with legislation to ensure it could continue its operations now and into the future.
In its report to the ordinary meeting, council said it recognised the value of the racecourse and the work put in by the jockey club.
"The racecourse is a valued regional recreation facility for the Leeton shire," the report said.
"It offers both passive and active recreation with a range of activities including horse racing, ballooning, walking, picnics, equestrian events, model aviation flying, as well as sports training and competitions and community events."
The Leeton Jockey Club's next racing event will be on September 26.
The facility is also available for hire for events and functions.
