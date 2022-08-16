LEETON-WHITTON'S A grade side has sewn up a place in this year's finals series after they defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park on the weekend.
The Crows traveled to take on the Demons and were able to bring home a 49-36 victory.
It was the second consecutive win for the Crows, who took down the Coolamon Hoppers the week before.
Both games were crucial for the Crows who had been jumping in and out of the top five during the latter part of the season.
They now officially sit in fifth on the A grade table and will remain in that position no matter their result this weekend against the second-placed Wagga Tigers.
However, coach Katie Graham will be calling on her players not to rest on their laurels.
While they haven't beaten Wagga Tigers this year, anything is possible at this time of the season and a win would certainly give the team plenty of confidence moving into the finals next weekend.
Last time the two sides met was in round nine when the Tigers registered a prolific 63-38 win over Leeton-Whitton.

The Crows will be seeking to end their home and away season on a positive against Wagga by reversing that result before moving into the elimination final.
"It will definitely be a challenge," Graham said.
"We didn't play well last time against the Tigers, it was definitely one of our weaker performances as a team for the season.
"So we will be looking to improve on that for sure and it'll be a nice challenge for our last normal round of the season."
The club will be well represented in this year's Riverina League netball finals series.
B grade will likely finish in second position unless MCUE lose to Turvey Park this weekend which means they could possibly jump into first if they defeat Wagga Tigers.
Either way, they will secure a second chance come finals time.
C grade and the under 17s will also be playing finals netball in 2022.
Unfortunately for the Crows, the A reserve side won't qualify for finals this season.
A reserve: Collingullie-Glenfield Park 60 d Leeton-Whitton 45
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 43 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 28
C grade: Leeton-Whitton 25 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 14
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 75 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 7
