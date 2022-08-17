WITH one game remaining this season, Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves has urged his players to pull together four strong quarters of football.
All season the Crows have shown glimpses of excellent play during their matches, but they have been able to replicate this form for an entire match.
Groves was hopeful if they can do that this weekend against the Wagga Tigers, they may even come away with their first win of the season.
He said it would be a just prize for a side who has worked hard all season, but hasn't been able to get the reward.
"Consistency has been our biggest thing all year," Groves said.
"We have the ability to be playing some really good football, but we're just not pulling it together for a whole game. It comes down to a number of factors, but hopefully we can go out there on Saturday and play four quarters of good football.
"Even last weekend against (minor premiers) Collingullie we played really well in patches. We were only down by 10 points at quarter time."
The Crows last met the Wagga Tigers back in round nine when they went down 14.7 (91) to 6.8 (44) at Leeton Showground.
This time around Leeton-Whitton are off to Robertson Oval when they will face a Wagga side who will also not be playing finals football in 2022.
Groves said the opportunity was there for the Crows who have nothing to lose going into the game.
"Wagga are going to be tough, they always are," he said.
"I do think like I said if we can play good footy throughout, we will be able to give ourselves every chance at a win.
"Wagga will probably be disappointed a bit in there season, so they'll be fired up to get another win."
Groves said he will likely take a similar team into the Tigers clash as last weekend against the Demons.
Leeton-Whitton's reserve grade side also won't be making an appearance in the finals this season, with the under 17s hoping they can secure a win this weekend and cement their spot in fifth to fly the flag for the football sides.
