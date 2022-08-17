THE refurbished Leeton pool has continued to cause Leeton Shire Council headaches during the winter months.
Since the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre closed at the end of the 2021-22 season another leak was discovered in the pool pipe network.
Council encountered a similar issue last winter.
This time the leak was located on the eastern side of the 50-metre pool.
This new leak was caused by a slumped manifold pipe, which cracked a PVC branch pipe.
However, it was similar to the leaks found on the western side last year.
The whole section of pipe has now been replaced.
According to council, there are differences of opinion as to the cause of the slumping and it is working to determine with the relevant parties responsibility and liability as a result.
Other defects being addressed include concrete finishes and the replacement of splash pad toys with stainless steel components.
The new waterslide promised to residents has also been an ongoing issue.
The procurement of a new waterslide has started again after Australian certification of the original slide was not forthcoming.
Expressions of interest have closed and a select tender is now underway.
Additional funds from council's "pool reserve" will be required to cover the cost of the slide.
Council's group manager of operations Tom Steele was aware of how eager the community was to see the new slide opened.
"We are doing our level best to have the slide opened sometime in early 2023," Mr Steele said.
"The current shortages of steel and tradespeople are challenging our timelines, but we are hopeful there will be long queues of smiling kids by late summer."
During the winter season council has also been conducting its usual maintenance activities at the pool site, as well as working with industry experts to calibrate and fine-tune the water filtration systems after its first season of running under normal conditions.
Regular scheduled cleaning of the pool tiles will be underway shortly.
Council will also soon let residents know when the opening date for the summer season will be.
