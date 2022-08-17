The Irrigator
Subscriber

Another leak was discovered at the Leeton pool facility during the winter period

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAINTAIN: The rear area of the Leeton pool facility where council has spent time during the winter break completing maintenance work. Photo: Talia Pattison

THE refurbished Leeton pool has continued to cause Leeton Shire Council headaches during the winter months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.