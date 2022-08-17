IN 100 years the Country Women's Association has been successful in reversing laws of all kinds and lobbying for positive social change.
As the organisation marks its centenary year, branches across the country are also highlighting the important work the CWA does at a local level. The Yanco CWA is one of those branches.
The branch has many members of all ages, including one young lady who hasn't even reached school age yet.
Branch president Liz Walsh said the organisation was for women of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities.
She said the CWA played a vital role in connection women, but also advocating for change on important issues.
The CWA is also a place for women to broaden their horizons and educate themselves on all kinds of different topics and areas.
Since 1922 the CWA has fought for women's issues and advocated for change.
A crucial component of branches such as Yanco is also the fundraising it does and its involvement in the wider community.
Just last week the Yanco branch celebrated its 86th anniversary on August 10.
"It's more than just jam and scones, which is something people still think about when they think of the CWA," branch member Jan Nolen said.
This sentiment was echoed among other Yanco CWA members, who said one of the best parts of being involved was helping the community and making new friendships with other women.
"At the moment the CWA is advocating for improved maternity services for rural and remote areas," Yanco CWA branch secretary Tracey Hamilton said.
At present, the Yanco CWA is preparing for a busy spring season of catering and assisting at various events, including the upcoming Leeton Show.
It is also working on a way to mark the centenary in its own way and is looking at how to do so while also helping others in the community at the same time.
The branch meets monthly for meetings, but enjoys many social outings too. New members are welcome.
Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 5.30pm in winter and 7pm in summer at the St Patrick's Church meeting room.
Information can be found by visiting the group's Facebook page or contacting cwayanco@gmail.com.
