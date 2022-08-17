THE Leeton Greens will be shooting for a third consecutive win this weekend as they start to think about the Group 20 finals series.
The Greens are off to Hay on Sunday for their final game of the home and away season.
Leeton have won their last two games against Yanco-Wamoon and Tullibigeal Lakes United.
They lost the match prior to those two rounds against the ladder-leaders, the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters.
The Hay Magpies won't be featuring in this year's first grade finals, making them a dangerous component for the Greens.
Coach Hayden Philp is aware the Magpies will be throwing everything they have at his side as they look to sew up second position on the first grade ladder.
Earlier this week Philp said the focus at training for the Leeton team was going to be working on their combinations following some changes to the team.
"This is a must-win game for us ... we want to win to secure that home final against the Black and Whites," he said.
"We need to play good footy and keep building on the last couple of weeks.
"We've got a slightly re-arranged side. We're also hoping we might have George Broome back as well, but we're not too sure at this stage."
The changes Philp is referring to include the return of Shannon Bradbrook into the team and Corey Graham having to take on a new role.
These differences are covering the loss of the injured Cameron Breust.
With plenty to gain, the Leeton side will be wary heading into the clash, particularly after the long drive.
Philp said getting away to a good start early on in the match would again be crucial.
This was something the Greens did well last weekend before upping the ante in their second half against Yanco-Wamoon.
"We know Hay will be strong at home, we expect a tough clash," Philp said.
"We're focused on winning this game. We have been looking towards finals a little bit, but the goal is always to play good football and keep it simple.
"We play good footy when we can do that."
