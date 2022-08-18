AN ALLEGED drunk driver has crashed into a traffic light in Leeton.
The 26-year-old man lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Canal Street about 8am on August 12.
Advertisement
Police were notified and breath tested the driver, who also has allegedly never held a driver's licence and was wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.
After returning a positive result, the man was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further breath analysis returned a high-range reading of 0.183.
He was charged with high range drink driving, driving unlicensed and the matter surrounding the outstanding warrant. The man was bail refused.
It follows a similar incident involving a 27-year-old man who was charged with high-range drink driving and driving while unlicensed at Stanbridge last week.
DRIVING with no headlights has led to a man being arrested in Leeton this week.
About 10.20pm on August 16, police noticed a red Toyota hatchback travelling on Wandoo Street without any headlights.
Police stopped the driver, with 67-year-old male returning a positive roadside breath test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where another breath analysis returned a positive reading of 0.096. The driver was issued with a court attendance notice and licence suspension.
Traffic disrupted at Narrandera
A MAN was taken to hospital in Wagga following a truck rollover at Narrandera on August 17.
The incident happened about 6.45am when a heavy vehicle with three trailers of milk overturned at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Raes Lane at Narrandera.
The 58-year-old male driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Wagga.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.