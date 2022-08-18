YANCO-WAMOON could possibly be forgiven for going into their last match of the year with a lackluster attitude.
However, coach Kane Hammond says that certainly won't be the case even as the Hawks prepare to face the competition's ladder-leaders.
Advertisement
Yanco-Wamoon will play host to the first-placed Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters on Sunday afternoon.
The match itself is a tale of two different seasons.
The Hawks have struggled all season, but have shown many glimpses of solid football and potential.
On the other hand, the Roosters have shown the competition why they are the hunted and will be one of the favourites to make this year's first grade grand final.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It has been a long couple of weeks for Yanco-Wamoon after they went up against the second-placed Greens last weekend, going down in a tough battle.
"I think everyone for us is pretty excited it is the last game, it has been a long season. but we'll still go out there and play our best football," Hammond said.
"It's never ideal playing the top two sides back-to-back, but we'll go out and see what we can do.
"We'll still have some goals going into the game. Last week we wanted to complete our sets and just try and compete for a long period of time.
"That will be the goal again this weekend."
The Yanco-Wamoon first grade squad is a reasonably young team, made up of players still in their early twenties or younger.
Hammond said there was plenty of potential within the group and he was hopeful they would stick together for the 2023 season.
"There's really good potential there for the squad," he said.
This week at training has been a more relaxed vibe for the Hawks as they try to enjoy the lead up to the last match.
"Our focus on Sunday will be in the middle of the field ... Ben Jeffery is their hooker, so if we don't slow them down and stop them in the middle, he will be very difficult to handle," Hammond said.
Hawks supporters have been encouraged to head out to Yanco Sportsground to watch their team in action for the final time this season.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.