The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Shire Council and Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee tours town's hospital

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SITE: The tour was beneficial in many ways, with more questions also arising as a result. Photo: Supplied

THOSE behind a push for improved health services in the shire have been given insight into what the town's hospital upgrade will look like.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.