The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton shire's Iris Herrmann made an RGA honorary councillor

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCOLADE: RGA Yanco branch president Scott Williams and RGA president Rob Massina present Peter Herrmann (middle) with the RGA honorary councillor award. Peter is the grandson of the award recipient Iris Herrmann. Photo: Emma Cross

LEETON shire's Iris Herrmann and her family are long-serving members of the rice growing community, with this fact recognised recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.