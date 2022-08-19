AFTER being in the pipeline for close to a decade, St Francis College's "Wiradjuri garden" has become a focal point at the school.
The Ngumbadal garden is a place for all students and staff to gather at anytime, with classes also using their area for study and a place to learn about Indigenous history and culture.
The garden is located towards the front of the school, along the Yanco Avenue fence line.
It features countless native plants, many of which were donated by former student Mike Schultz, who also assisted in the creation of the space.
These plants include herbs that will be able to be picked by students and used in hospitality classes.
There's large wooden logs placed in a circle around a specially-made fire fit, which as the words Ngumbadal included on it. Ngumbadal means "unity".
The soil for the garden was turned three years, but the area was only recently completed earlier this year.
"We used the space for NAIDOC Week and our staff spirituality day," teacher Janice Drew said.
"It was remiss that we didn't have one here for so long.
"It has been part of my annual plan to establish one here for probably 10 years. It was just a matter of having the funding to do so.
"It was just grass before now. We didn't have a lot at the school in the way of recognising Indigenous culture and history.
"We have the flag, but around the school we are trying to work on the archaeography more.
"There's a focus on reconciliation as well."
The school has many religious focal points, but staff said there was a need to incorporate more Aboriginality spirituality at the college.
Teacher Tinyka Tabain said these lessons were becoming more prevalent in most subjects at the school.
"We're hoping to integrate it more and embed it more," she said.
A Mary MacKillop statue is also included in the garden.
"Within her ministry, she was heavily involved in Aboriginal education," Ms Tabain said.
