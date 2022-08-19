THEATRICS were more than allowed during the Leeton Eisteddfod's speech, drama and literary discipline.
The discipline was held across two days on August 18 and 19 at Madonna Place, with schools dominating most of the stage entries.
Debating sections were popular among high schools from across the shire.
The primary school debates were also popular, with Parkview Public having five teams in one section.
Topics included "celebrities are poor role models" and "parents know best", with interesting and humorous arguments coming from both sides.
Brother and sister duo Harrison and Emily Walsh were the sole entrants in various sections of the August 18 session, taking to the stage in solo categories.
Adjudicator Jill Tucker gave comprehensive feedback at the conclusion of each section while announcing the winners.
School verse speaking was also popular, with Parkview Public School winning the infants section and the prized Marjory McCormack scholarship for excellence.
Leeton High's year 10 drama class entertained the audience with their piece, showing off their acting chops.
Literary sections were also judged by Mrs Tucker.
The eisteddfod continues with ballet and revue from August 24 to 28.
