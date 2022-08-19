The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Eisteddfod wraps up its speech, drama and literary discipline in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 19 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAVING FUN: Parkview Public student Sophie Longhurst signs during the infants verse speaking section. Photos: Talia Pattison

THEATRICS were more than allowed during the Leeton Eisteddfod's speech, drama and literary discipline.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.