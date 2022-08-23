SCIENCE is here, there and everywhere in life each day as students at Leeton High School have been discovering.
With so many careers in today's day and age science-based or related, there was no better time to celebrate and mark this fact than during National Science Week.
Advertisement
Leeton High School was the recipient of STEM boxes filled with fun science experiments courtesy of the Australian National University as part of the week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Merryn McKinnon from the National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science said the disruption caused by the pandemic could mean some regional students have been disadvantaged.
"Rather than making the students go where the science is, these STEM boxes are helping to take the science to the students," Dr McKinnon said.
Students enjoyed the opportunity of completing the experiments, showing how science can be applied to many situations and be fun at the same time.
YouTube videos with instructions for the experiments were also included.
Leeton High science teacher Sally Doig said the boxes were a bonus, complementing the work of staff.
"There's things in there we can use again ... the experiments are all hands-on and interactive," she said.
"The students really enjoy the experiments. We have students here part of the Virtual STEM Academy run out of Murrumbidgee Regional High School. Other students are taking part in the iSTEM elective class, which is on top of science and maths."
Mrs Doig said the science field continued to offer all kinds of interesting career options for students, whether it be through a tertiary or TAFE pathway, or the many other workplaces where science is applied.
"The integrated STEM program at the school is great as well because it is hands-on and project-based learning," she said.
"I do find that project-based way of learning is good because they can apply science or STEM content to a real-life context.
"We use science here every day at the school. It's so important in our world as we know it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.