NSW VRA officer and Leeton Citizen of the Year Peta Sinclair has been named Officer of the Year at the Emergency Services Community Awards

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:47am, first published September 9 2022 - 5:30am
HUMBLED: Peta Sinclair says she felt "humbled" after winning the NSW VRA Officer of the Year award. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Leeton 2022 Citizen of the Year and jack of all trades Peta Sinclair has been recognised for her dedication and service to her community as part of her role with the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA).

