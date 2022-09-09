The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton residents have given their two cents on Queen Elizabeth II who passed away after 70 years on the throne

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANTHONY MCDONALD: "She seemed like she had a bit of common sense and did the right things. Its probably more sad the tabloids are going to get involved and start annoying her grandson. I hope they get a bit of privacy." PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Leeton residents have shared their two cents on Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at 96 years old on Friday morning 3:30am AEST.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.