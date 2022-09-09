Leeton residents have shared their two cents on Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at 96 years old on Friday morning 3:30am AEST.
Elizabeth was England's longest reigning monarch, having taken the throne in 1952 at only 25 years of age.
While her death was met with numerous debates, critiques and thought pieces, many Leeton residents said they felt shock and sadness as news of the monarch's passing began to spread.
Alam Brumfield said the news saddened him, and that he fondly remembered the Queens' Australia visit in 1954, where he and school friends trekked to Ashfield Park in Sydney to watch as the Queen "glided by".
Prue Scott said the Queen's passing was sad but "inevitable". She said she will mostly miss the Monarch's visits to other Commonwealth nations, such as Australia and New Zealand.
News that King Charles III has now inherited the throne from his mother was met with a mixed reaction though.
"Charles is way beyond retirement age anyway, so I wouldn't be surprised if he abdicated and put William in," Ms Scott said.
"William's a bright spark. He's young, he knows things and I think he'd be a better king."
Leeton resident Tom McDonald said it was "the end of an era", and that Charles would do a good job from her on out.
"I'm not a fan of Charles' haircut, but he'll do a good job just as much as she did," Mr McDonald said.
The Australian flag is currently being flown at half-mast at the Leeton ANZAC memorial roundabout.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
