Leeton Shire deputy mayor Michael Kidd says he is deeply saddened by news of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Friday morning, 3:30am AEST, at the age of 96.
While acknowledging that her passing was inevitable, Cr Kidd said the monarch had become a ubiquitous part of everyday Australian life.
"She was there in our lives all the time. Everytime you put your hand in your pocket and pulled out a coin there was a picture of her, or her picture on a stamp," he said.
"I doubt there's many monarchs who've seen more change in their lifetime than Queen Elizabeth. She was a force for good, and reason, and common sense. I think we'll all miss her."
Cr Kidd said he expected a different type of monarch from Charles III, who inherited the throne immediately after his mother's passing.
"He's a bit more like his father and will probably speak his mind more than the Queen did," he said.
"She was a very clever woman, and Charles has many of those qualities, but he's also like his dad. He might be a totally different kettle of fish."
With the Australian flag at the Leeton ANZAC memorial roundabout currently at half-mast, the deputy mayor said it will be "business as usual" for the Leeton Shire until further protocols are announced by the NSW government.
He also said a condolences book may be on the cards for Leeton residents to sign provided it is established as a regular protocol for such an event.
With Leeton residents sharing their thoughts on the monarch's passing, Cr Kidd said it was also a good time for people to sit down and "reflect" on their thoughts about the Queen.
"I think the Queen was a great example for us all to bide our time, weigh up all the evidence, and when we do speak say something that's worth saying," he said.
"She showed such restraint and normality when times were interesting. She was such a great statesman, and an incredibly talented person."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
