The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Shire deputy mayor Michael Kidd has described Queen Elizabeth II as a "great statesman" and an "incredibly talented person" following her passing on Friday morning.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
September 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFLECT: Leeton Shire deputy mayor Michael Kidd says residents should take a moment to reflect on what Queen Elizabeth II meant to them. PHOTO: Lizzie Gracie

Leeton Shire deputy mayor Michael Kidd says he is deeply saddened by news of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Friday morning, 3:30am AEST, at the age of 96.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.