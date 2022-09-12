The Irrigator
Yanco RFS firies say they are more prepared than ever for fire season with the arrival of a brand new tanker

September 12 2022
FIRE UP: Yanco RFS captain Ian Thompson and senior deputy Ross Beecham say they are more confident than ever with the brand new, high-tech truck. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Yanco RFS firefighters say they are more confident in doing their jobs and more ready than ever for the upcoming fire season with the arrival of a brand new, state-of-the-art fire truck.

