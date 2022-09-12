The Roxy Theatre will soon play host to A-grade, world class performing arts with the Roxy Institute of Performing Arts (RipA) announcing a new partnership with leading national body National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).
The burgeoning RipA will be part of the new NIDA CONNECT program, which aims to foster world-class performing arts centres across outer-metro and regional Australia.
The program will provide industry training for young people, as well as training and teaching opportunities for experienced Leeton residents looking to get involved behind-the-scenes.
NIDA CONNECT will focus on education in six areas; acting, writing for performance, design in performance, technical technical production, film and television production, and digital storytelling.
RipA public program manager Bonnie Owen said Leeton had plenty of talent and was the perfect home for the new program.
"Out here we can create a level of excellence that rivals industry professional organisations in the city. I've seen it done," Ms Owen said.
"We believe in the talent, skills and opportunities in the region, and this is an opportunity to let it shine."
NIDA CONNECT will be rolled out in two phases, with the first being the 'Train the Trainer' compartment, and the second focusing on training young acting talent from 16 to 18.
The courses will be a mix of face-to-face and online learning, with 'Train the Trainer' participants being paid for their time.
Ms Owen said RipA was currently seeking expressions of interest from Leeton creatives who have previous industry experience.
"Performing arts, and arts in general, can have an amazing effect on people who may not think of themselves as being interested in arts," she added.
NIDA alumni and RipA artistic director Jake Speer said the the program came from a conversation between himself, Roxy redevelopment project coordinator Katherine Herrmann, and NIDA.
"We were trying to find ways to create platforms for regional artists to train, develop and produce their own work," said Mr Speer, who starred in the Roxy Theatre's Henry V production in 2021.
"NIDA really wanted to increase their national footprint and not be seen as just a metropolitan institution."
Mr Speer, who was born and raised in Leeton, said it was an "incredibly exciting" time to be a creative in regional Australia.
"Leeton has a really long arts history, with our connection to Henry Lawson and the Roxy Theatre getting close to its one hundredth anniversary," he said.
"I'll be ensuring the programs and productions RipA has to offer are operating at that high level."
Mr Speer's Henry V co-star Jock Lander, who is currently studying at NIDA, said he didn't have as many opportunities as city kids to pursue and grow his acting talents.
He said news that Leeton would be partnering with such a prestigious institution came as a shock.
"NIDA has a reputation that soars, and the fact they're doing something in Leeton blew my mind," he said.
Mr Lander said he would like to be involved in the program and help give back to the community.
"These are skills that stick with you for a lifetime, no matter what you do," he said.
Leeton resident Cynthia Arel said her backstage involvement with Henry V helped her reconnect with her creative side, and that she was currently preparing her application for the 'Train the Teacher' course.
"I am excited. It's absolutely huge for us to have the chance to put on a show here, whereas normally we'd have to go to the city to see or be involved in a show," she said.
"Rather than go to the city, we can have people from the city come out here and see what we can do."
Applications are currently open for 'Train the Trainer', with candidates encouraged to send their CV and expressions of interest via the Roxy website, by 5pm September 23.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
