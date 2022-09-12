The Irrigator
Parkview Public School's biggest biennial event Parkview in Lights returned with an array of songs, dances and performances focusing on the topic of environment

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
GREEN MACHINES: Parkview Public School students performed various music, singing and dance routines focusing on the topic of environment. PHOTO: Contributed

Parkview Public School students have dazzled and delighted audiences once again with performances promoting a healthy environment as the Parkview in Lights biennial event returned for another year on Thursday, September 8.

