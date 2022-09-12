Parkview Public School students have dazzled and delighted audiences once again with performances promoting a healthy environment as the Parkview in Lights biennial event returned for another year on Thursday, September 8.
Students from kindergarten to year 6 braved their nerves and took to the stage at Leeton High School MPC in front of 1300 spectators across two shows.
All manner of performances were on offer, from dance groups, to the school band, to a choir performance, which wrapped up with a whole ensemble dance centreing around the environment.
Despite a COVID-related cancellation in 2021, Parkview principal Travis Irvin said himself and the rest of the school staff and students were very excited to have the calendar highlight event return.
Mr Irvin said the show's success came from a combined effort between staff, students, Leeton High School backstage helpers, Parkview Public School P&C, and the community for helping with costumes, choreography and all-round support.
"Everyone who works and lives in the Parkview community has a massive sense of pride about everything our kids do," Mr Irvin said.
"The teachers and the broader staff put lots of work in to provide opportunities for kids, and they thrive off those opportunities and are always heavily engaged.
"There's also a sense of happiness that the kids get these opportunities because they really enjoy being on stage."
"We'll do this again in 2024, and we're looking forward to that once the dust settles from this one," he added.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
