The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Shire is remembering the rich life and extensive contributions of Tom Thompson who peacefully passed away at the age of 68

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:48am, first published September 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Thompson's life was celebrated with a memorial service and a lap at the home of his beloved Leeton Whitton Crows. Photo by Vincent Dwyer, inset photo contributed.

There were few people in Leeton who didn't know Tom Thompson. And for those who didn't, once you had your first interaction him, they say he was your friend for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.