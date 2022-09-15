The Irrigator
Leeton Men's Shed will become an incorporated and independent group after it was removed as a section 355 committee by Leeton Shire Council

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:30am
Leeton Men's Shed has provided a space for men to improve their mental health since its inception in 2008. Photo is by Vincent Dwyer

Leeton Men's Shed has started the process of becoming an incorporated and independent group after they were removed as a Section 355 Committee of Leeton Shire Council in August.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

