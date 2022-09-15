Leeton Men's Shed has started the process of becoming an incorporated and independent group after they were removed as a Section 355 Committee of Leeton Shire Council in August.
The decision was made at an Ordinary Council meeting, with Leeton Shire Council saying the Men's Shed did not deliver a core function of the Council, which was required of a Section 355 Committee.
Council said in a statement that it had received insurer advice that the Shed presented potential organisational and financial risks to the Council.
While Council announced further support for the group, including paying rates and insurance for the next two years, Leeton Men's Shed members said they did not agree with the outcome.
"We consider what we do a service for the community and for elderly members," a Leeton Men's Shed spokesperson said.
"A lot of men in the community feel isolated, but they can come here for a cup of tea or a chat. Some come four days a week, others once a fortnight. It's a drop-in place.
"We see this as a core role of the Council, but they don't."
While the spokesperson admitted some aspects of the shed were risky, they also said the group hadn't had a single accident since its inception in 2008. They also said members had plenty of experience as tradespeople and knew how to handle equipment responsibly.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The spokesperson also said the Men's Shed was willing to become incorporated, but that it had been given an unrealistic deadline of September 30 to do so.
"We're happy to incorporate, but in our own time," they said. "Council said it could be extended, but we haven't had any further comments on that."
The spokesperson said the group was now in the process of purchasing insurance for the property, and that it had written it's own constitution based on advice from another Men's Shed.
They said the Men's Shed members will hold their annual general meeting on September 28 to endorse the new constitution.
They also said they were willing to talk to the Council about an incorporation date once they had finalised their insurance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.