Footy rivalry ramps up in Leeton ahead of huge AFL grand final

Parkview Public School has caught footy fever in the lead up to Saturday's AFL grand final.
Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin is arguably Leeton's biggest Cats fan, along with his family.
His team goes up against the Swans on Saturday, a side passionately followed by Parkview teacher Jackson Goman and his son Harrison, who also attends Parkview Public.
Mr Irvin is known for his love of Geelong, a team he has followed from a young age as he grew up in that area and it was a club his father also followed.
His three daughters and wife are also aboard the Cats train, while students at the school are well aware of his love of Geelong, often making fun bets with their principal each week during the season.
Mr Goman started following the Swans when he first moved to the Leeton area, a move Harrison followed as he started to share in the love of the footy.
Geelong and the Swans both successfully qualified for this weekend's grand final at the MCG following two very different preliminary final victories last weekend.
The Cats put in a classy performance to easily account for the Brisbane Lions, while the Swans had their fans on tenterhooks against Collingwood, winning by just one point.
Mr Irvin will be attending the grand final at the MCG on Saturday.
"It's one of life's greatest experiences and it's definitely a privilege, the atmosphere is just electric on the day," he said. "I'll definitely be nervous about the game. I always am. The Swans are a great side and probably better than us in the midfield. I think it's going to be a close."
Mr Goman will be hosting a gathering to watch the big dance and he too expects it to be a nervous affair both in the lead up and throughout.
"We'll be cheering them on, it's very exciting to make a grand final," he said.
"It's great the way sport and teams can bring everyone together and the rivalry we have at school is a bit of fun. There's a few other teachers here that go for the Swans."
For the winner, bragging rights will certainly be something on the menu for the victor when school returns after the holiday break.
