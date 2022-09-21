LEETON United captain Joey Fondacaro has the club running through his veins.
The first grade leader is gearing up to take his side to this weekend's grand final against Hanwood, something he did two years against the same opponent, where it was the Leeton team who came home with the silverware.
Fondacaro has been playing football with Leeton United since he was five, making his senior debut when he was around the age of 16.
He said his love of the club and his mates was what kept him coming back every year.
"It's a fantastic club to be involved with," Fondacaro said.
With this weekend's grand final against an old enemy looming large, Fondacaro knows there is still a lot of hard work to be put in if Leeton United is to secure a premiership once again.
Having been captain of the side who picked up the drought-breaking win in 2020, he said those who had played in that game would take that experience and use it this weekend.
"We've still got a fair few players who played in that grand final with us now and a good mix of different names," Fondacaro said.
"That experience should definitely help us.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's always been the rivalry with us and Hanwood. Since the grand final in 2020 and some of the unfortunate things that happened this year, it's caused even more around it I think.
"It's all added up to what's going to be a good game.
"I think our mentality will be the key. If the boys go in believing we can win it and put in as much effort as they can for the team, there's no reason we can't win on the day.
"There's always plenty of nerves before a grand final, but hopefully that experience from 2020 helps us out there too."
With so many talented players at his disposal, Fondacaro said leading the side into another grand final appearance had been an honour.
"I love these boys and the club, it's like a family really," he said.
"I just love being part of it, leading and guiding them on game day."
Leeton United has urged supporters and fans to make sure they get to Wagga on Sunday afternoon to cheer their side on to victory.
With some rain predicted, Fondacaro said the side would be prepared for all conditions.
"We just need to stick to what we know and play our game," he said.
"There's a good feel around the club this week, but we know we still have a job to do.
"I'm confident the boys can get the job done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.