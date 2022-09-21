The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton United captain Joey Fondacaro hopeful of bringing home another grand final victory in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United first grade captain Joey Fondacaro is hoping his side can take out what would be a stunning grand final victory on Sunday afternoon against Hanwood. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON United captain Joey Fondacaro has the club running through his veins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.