INCREASING physical activity rates among Leeton shire's older residents is something one organisation is hoping to improve.
The Leeton Soldiers Club together with the Leeton Physiotherapy Centre is taking a step towards curbing low physical activity rates among older residents by encouraging them to "roll back the clock" through lawn bowls.
Club operations manager Alison Egan said it was an important initiative to take part in for both men and women.
"We are now in our fourth round of the program with a group of around 16 ladies," she said.
"Everyone is loving the sessions and the numbers are growing each time."
Roll Back the Clock is a Bowls Australia initiative, in partnership with Sport Australia, which aims to boost physical activity rates among Australians aged 65 and over through bowls, light exercise and education.
Presently, as little as 25 per cent of Australians over the age of 65 meet the Department of Health's physical activity guidelines of 30 minutes of activity per day.
Health-related reasons, including physical and mental health, are the main barriers for older Australians participating in sport or physical activities and bowls is seen as a low-impact, socially-inclusive activity that can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages.
Roll Back the Clock programs incorporate a two-part activity lasting 30 minutes each, targeting both the body and mind through bowls, functional training, fitness and wellness education, and socialisation.
Sessions are adapted for individuals, with benefits including enabling participants to perform activities of daily life more easily, to withstanding injuries and providing a sense of accomplishment and achievement.
In addition to the physical health benefits, engaging in physical activity and group sports for older Leeton shire residents provides increasingly important opportunities for socialisation, peer-support, and conversation which reduces the possibility for loneliness related physical and mental illnesses.
Roll Back the Clock is currently running at the Leeton Soldiers Club every Tuesday from 11am until noon for the next seven weeks.
To register visit the website www.leetonsoldiers.com.au or club reception.
