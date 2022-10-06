TWENTY-SEVEN artists from across the Riverina have "collided" for a collaborative exhibition in Leeton.
Known as Collide, the exhibition features 40 pieces of work across several mediums thanks to the hard work of creatives in the area.
The idea for the exhibition, currently on show at the Leeton Museum and Gallery, was the brainchild of Camille Whitehead, the curator of Collide.
"Collide has been an independent passion project which I have undertaken as a member of the creative community," she said.
"When I first learned of an opening in (the gallery's) 2022 schedule my thoughts immediately went to the possibilities of a community art exhibition and the benefits it could bring to local artists.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"My initial idea centred around the concept of a 'live-sitting' where the artist creates a likeness of their subject from time spent together in real life.
"So, I put out an open invitation to artists of all ages and all levels of experience to sit down with a friend, family member or a pet and create an artwork that wasn't limited by medium, nor was it required to be figurative."
Some of the artists featuring include Dorothy Roddy, Alice Halden, Adele Lewis, Elijah Ingram, Linzie Nardi, Tina Dunn, Vita Vitelli, Derek Motion, Ayla Young and more.
Residents will need to get in quick if they would like to view the array of work on display, with the exhibition open at the Leeton Museum and Gallery until October 14.
Ms Whitehead said she was thrilled by how everything came together for Collide.
"I prioritised supporting and encouraging artists to be adventurous in their submissions, and, I was particularly welcoming of contemporary works," she said.
"I've been delighted to see artists pushing themselves to explore completely new artforms and experiment with different techniques and styles as a result.
"The other outcome I aimed for was that people would have an excuse to get together in this not-quite-post-COVID world and reflect on who they value and enjoy spending time with.
"I noticed three themes organically emerged in the works - reflections of self, odes to loved ones we cannot be with and close connections."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.