LAUGHS, friends, delicious food and more will combine for another epic Girls Night In fundraiser in Leeton.
The event has been operating for the last four years courtesy of a small band of hard-working volunteers and the Wade Hotel where the initiative is held.
Each year the Girls Night In grows in popularity as residents seek to get out and have a good time while raising money for a worthwhile cause.
All funds raised from the event go straight to Leeton Can Assist, who use the sizable donation to assist residents in the community who have been diagnosed with cancer.
This year's Girls Night In will be held at the Wade Hotel on October 22 from 6pm, with both men and women invited to attend.
Co-organiser Lorraine Robertson said it was a privilege to be able to put the event on every year. "It's such an important cause which is a big part of the night, but it's also about getting together and having fun," she said.
"We like people to wear a bit of pink, but at the same time it's not a requirement."
Last year around 140 people attended the evening, which includes a glass of bubbles on arrival, raffles, an art auction featuring Leeton artists, a 100 Club, games, music and more.
"We've dedicated part of the night to a Leeton artist (Lynne McQuillan), who has passed away from cancer," Mrs Robertson said.
"We'd love to see as many people here as possible because it's always a fantastic night and the Wade always look after us really well."
Tickets are available from Antoinette's Jewellers or online at Eventbrite for $50. Of that price, $25 goes straight to Leeton Can Assist.
