Leeton's Girls Night In returns again in 2022

By Talia Pattison
October 11 2022 - 2:00am
Lorraine Robertson, Bart Challacombe, Sue Preston and Val Graham are all looking forward to the Girls Night In fundraiser. Absent Stacey Challacombe and Linda Brown. Picture by Talia Pattison

LAUGHS, friends, delicious food and more will combine for another epic Girls Night In fundraiser in Leeton.

