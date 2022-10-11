A ROADSIDE breath test may have returned a negative result for a Leeton driver, but further checks revealed the man was still in hot water with police.
Just after 5.30pm on October 7, a 44-year-old man driving a silver sedan was stopped by officers on Brady Way for a random breath test.
While the man returned a negative result checks on his license showed he was disqualified from driving until 2027.
He was issued with a court attendance notice.
Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man has had his license suspended and will front court at a later date after allegedly drink driving on October 5.
Police said they received complaints about the manner of driving of a vehicle around 10.20pm in Leeton.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers located the vehicle being driven on Back Yanco Road, with the man stopped for a breath test, allegedly returning a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where further analysis showed a reading of 0.137.
In another driving incident, an 18-year-old driver was lucky to escape a car accident with minor injuries on October 7.
The incident occurred around 3.40pm when the driver of a white Holden sedan hit a guard rail. The driver was taken to Leeton hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
