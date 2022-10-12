A PERFECT spring event awaits should the weather play nice in Leeton at the end of the month.
The St Andrew's Presbyterian Church will host its annual fete and flower show on October 29 and the whole community has been invited to attend and take part.
The fete will include everything from stalls of many varieties, activities for kids and the wet-sponge throwing event to a delicious devonshire tea and lunch, entertainment from the Leeton Pipe Band, highland dancers and of course the flower show itself.
This year's flower show is the third and final leg of a competition as such where entrants in the Leeton Show and St Peter's Fete, as well as at St Andrew's have the chance of being crowned the grand overall champion of the three events.
"I was at the Leeton Show and there were some fantastic entries ... it's a bit of a competitive year I think for the flower show," St Andrew's minister David Hawken said.
"We're all really looking forward to our flower show and fete because we haven't been able to have one since 2019.
"That was my first one since coming to Leeton and we haven't been able to have once since because of COVID, so everyone is definitely looking forward to this one."
The event will be held at the church grounds, with Mr Hawken hopeful Mother Nature plays nice and the wild and wet spring weather makes way for a bright day full of sunshine.
The fete and flower show is not just for the St Andrew's church community, but for residents and visitors alike.
"We'd love to see as many people here as possible," Mr Hawken said.
"It's just a gold coin entry and then your spending money for whatever you might like to buy at one of our many stalls.
"There will be fresh fruit, plants, produce, cakes, you name it."
Any money made as a result of the event goes into the church general fund, which assists in operations and ensuring doors can stay open.
"We're looking forward to a fun day out for everyone," Mr Hawken said.
The fete and flower show will be held on October 29 from 9am.
