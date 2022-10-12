"IT MAKES me question, is this the right place to do business?"
Those are the words of one business owner in Leeton shire following the announcement from Leeton Shire Council it is proposing a special rate variation of 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years.
The proposal targets council's general fund and is for a 24 per cent increase in rates for the 2023-24 financial year and 23 per cent in 2024-25.
These include the estimated rates peg set by IPART. For business owners who also own buildings where they conduct their trade and work from, the rates hike is a double whammy if they also own a residential or farmland property.
Leeton Steel owner Craig Willis said the flow on affect of the proposal if it goes through would be massive to businesses and their customers.
"It makes me question, is this the right place to do business?" he said.
"I really think that Leeton, particularly the shire, they really need to focus on attracting business here and not trying to push it away.
"I do need to look at the rates here for our business to understand the true impact, but the reality is I think they (council) should be looking internally first."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Council the reasoning behind the special rate variation proposal was that at present it does not receive enough revenue in its general fund to cover the cost of maintaining current community assets, services and facilities such as roads, drainage, parks, playground, library, pools, museum, galleries and the Roxy Theatre.
The proposal has been met with fierce backlash online on social media, with residents with concerns encouraged to attend community consultation sessions throughout the shire, starting from next week.
Maple Lane owner Mel Forebutt said the timing of the proposal wasn't ideal and she has just purchased a building in Leeton's main street as she looks to grow her retail experience.
"It is something I think many people will struggle with ... small businesses have been doing it tough," she said.
Meanwhile, the Leeton Business Chamber says it has been hearing from many concerned business owners over the past week.
"We're talking to them ... there is some misinformation out there," executive committee member Wayne Bond said.
"Given the current economic conditions, it will still be a major impact for those businesses. We definitely encourage people to attend the consultation sessions."
