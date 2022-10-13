LEETON footballer Jacob Hopper has joined Richmond.
After seven seasons and 114 games at Greater Western Sydney (GWS), the two clubs came to an agreement on a trade on Tuesday that will see Hopper become a Tiger.
Hopper will head to Richmond on a whopping seven-year deal that will tie him to the Tigers until the end of 2029.
Richmond general manager football talent Blair Hartley believes the Tigers will see the best of Hopper.
"Jacob has a skill set that we know can help us across the coming years, so it is very exciting to secure this trade with the Giants," Hartley told the club's website.
"At only 25, we believe Jacob's best is yet to come, and we look forward to him continuing to build off the outstanding seasons of AFL football he has already put together.
"We thank GWS for their cooperation in facilitating Jacob's request to return to Victoria, where he completed his studies, and are pleased to have been able to find a suitable trade that benefits both parties."
Hopper made his way to Richmond in exchange for a future first-round draft pick from the Tigers and pick 31 in this year's AFL Draft. The Giants also sent picks 53 and 63 to Richmond.
Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney thanked Hopper for his contribution to the club.
"Jacob has been part of building our club to where we are today, and we thank him for his contribution to the Giants over the past seven seasons," McCartney told the Giants' website.
"The Hopper family have been a big part of the Giants and we wish them, Jacob and partner Liv all the best with their next chapter."
Hopper joins fellow Giants teammate Tim Taranto as joining Richmond through the trade period.
