The Irrigator

Leeton footballer Jacob Hopper has left Greater Western Sydney (GWS) for Richmond

MM
By Matt Malone
October 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Jacob Hopper celebrates a goal with Tim Taranto at Greater Western Sydney earlier in the year. The pair have both been traded to Richmond. Picture by Getty Images

LEETON footballer Jacob Hopper has joined Richmond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.