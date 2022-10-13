THE Leeton community has had its say on the state of health services in the shire and now hope real action will come from the feedback provided.
More than 1000 residents participated in the Leeton Health Services Survey released by Leeton Shire Council and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in August.
As co-surveyors, council said it looks forward to reviewing the results once MLHD has completed their assessment.
"Thank you to everyone who filled out the survey," Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said
"This response provides the collaborative input we need from our community and shows the NSW government the Leeton community cares about our health services."
In conjunction with other research, the survey results will now be used for two important Leeton health service projects.
These are the MLHD Clinical Services Plan that outlines the future services delivered from Leeton hospital and the community and council-led Integrated Health Services Strategy Plan.
This tailored health services plan aims to close the service gaps experienced in Leeton hospital, ambulance, mental health and age care services.
"Over the years the community has repeatedly told us (council) our basic health services are not up-to-scratch and it is the community's top priority for somethings to change," councillor Reneker said.
Council has engaged Evohealth, an experienced health services consulting company to assist with the plan.
"This is a significant step forward for our Integrated Health Services Strategy," Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli said.
"It will allow us to bring to light all the research and feedback we have accumulated over the past 10 months, and still accumulating, to help formulate a 'model of care' that delivers a range of solutions for our community's health care needs."
The four-phase project facilitated by Evohealth will depend largely on the positive participation and collaboration of the three government health services agencies, MLHD, Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and NSW Ambulance, as well as council.
The Rural Doctors' Network is also willing to be involved.
The action committee and council are seeking opportunities for new models of care for the shire to be explored that will effectively deliver the range and quality of health services for the community.
This includes utilising all available health skills sets and health funds more efficiently and effectively.
