Leeton High School's Charlie Lamont and Eloise Crelley selected in Riverina side for NSWCHS secondary girls cricket championships

By Talia Pattison
October 13 2022 - 4:00am
Charlie Lamont (left) and Eloise Crelley have been selected in the Riverina team to compete in the NSWCHS Cricket State Championships next month. Picture by Talia Pattison

TWO Leeton High School students will be taking on some of the best in NSW when they take to the field for the NSW Combined High Schools Cricket State Championships next month.

