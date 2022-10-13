TWO Leeton High School students will be taking on some of the best in NSW when they take to the field for the NSW Combined High Schools Cricket State Championships next month.
Charlie Lamont and Eloise Crelley have been selected in the Riverina secondary girls side, which will compete at the championships in November.
The pair will travel to Kingscliff in Northern NSW where they will take on sides from across the state.
Both Charlie and Eloise are no strangers to representative cricket and hope to see their Riverina side perform well at the carnival.
Charlie will also assist with captaincy duties throughout the tournament. "It's going to be a pretty competitive competition," Charlie said.
"The Sydney teams will be really strong. Women's cricket has gone through the roof there.
"Hopefully we go alright."
Yanco Agricultural High School's Alice Caldow has also been selected in the team, along with others from the Culcairn, Wagga and Albury areas.
Alice will share the captaincy duties with Charlie. Charlie is an opening batsman, while Eloise will be the wicketkeeper for the side.
This is Charlie's fourth time being selected in the team, while it will be the first time Eloise has stepped out for the side.
"I'm looking forward to the experience," Eloise said.
"Being able to play with some of the other girls who are really good, hopefully I can learn from them."
Both Eloise and Charlie have been training in the lead up to the competition and hope to perform well throughout the competition.
Charlie spent most of her school holidays on the cricket field, taking part in the state challenge, as well as the Country Championships.
Both are selection pathways for other representative sides.
Both Eloise and Charlie said they were pleased to see women's cricket growing in Australia and hope more would take up the sport in the Riverina area over the coming years.
