A man with distinctive face tattoos - including the word 'Beast' across his forehead - has been bailed after appearing in court and is now required to stay in Leeton.
Jaimes Sutton, 24, was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants in relation to alleged traffic, property and domestic-related offences.
Officers from the Murray River Police District's proactive crime team conducted extensive investigations into his whereabouts, including a public appeal on September 28.
Investigators went to a home on Gimlet Place in Leeton on Wednesday and arrested Sutton about 2.45pm.
The Deniliquin man appeared in Griffith Local Court on Thursday, and was granted bail on the conditions he lives in Leeton and reports to Leeton police three times a week.
