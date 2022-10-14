MIA-based brand Aquna Sustainable Murray Cod has been crowned champion of aquacultural smoked and cured products at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
Aquna's Hot Smoked Murray Cod took home the award at this year's event, following a successful run for the company which also included a gold medal at last year's Harvey Norman Product Awards.
The award for Champion Smoked/Cured Product in the Aquaculture competition was accepted by Aquna sales manager Daniel Reed and business manager Christopher Geeves.
Executive chairman at Murray Cod Australia Ltd, which owns Aquna, Ross Anderson said it was rewarding to see the product being recognised on both a national and international level.
He also wanted to thank everyone involved in production of the smoked Murray Cod.
"It's very rewarding to see the team we've got behind this," Mr Anderson said.
"The people in the pond, the people in the hatcheries and the processing plants, all working together to produce this magnificent product."
Mr Anderson said the award was a testament to both Aquna's growing reputation on the international market and the region's status as a produce and culinary centre.
"The demand for the product continues to exceed supply. We've sent fish to Europe, Japan and the USA, and Michelin-star chefs in all those places have been extremely complimentary about the product."
The executive chairman said Aquna was planning to rapidly grow in the next few years, including its goal to produce over ten thousand tonnes of fish by 2030.
Mr Anderson said the company had already grown 25 times its original size in the past five years.
"We're gonna grow another six or seven times our size in the next seven or eight years," he added.
"We've got a great team of people, we've got the capital, and we've shown the product sells. We intend to take the product to the world."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
