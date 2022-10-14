LEETON'S Sage Deaton has always wanted to do something to help sick children in Australia.
She has now achieved that goal in quite a big way after chopping off a large chunk of her long locks for the Hair with Heart campaign for Variety, which is a children's charity.
Sage, a school captain at Leeton Public School, had more than 40 centimetres of her hair cut off to be made into a wig for a sick child, while also raising more than $4000 for the organisation.
That money was also only raised in a short amount of time online through Sage's Variety donation portion.
She and her mother Tash Deaton were blown away by the community's generosity to give to the cause.
"I was a little bit nervous, but it's something I have wanted to do for a while so my hair could be turned into the wig," Sage said.
"I chose to donate my hair to make a wig for children who are sick or living with a medical condition. These kids need my hair more than I do.
"I'm just glad I could so something to help."
Sage had been growing her hair for four years prior to the cut, which all up raised $4231.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sage's hair will now be turned into a wig, which would typically cost the family of a sick child around $4000 to $6000.
The hair cut itself was conducted by hairdresser and Deaton family friend Virginia Thomas during the recent school holidays.
"We're so grateful to everyone who donated ... it was so generous because we are really aware that times are tough for so many people at the moment," Mrs Deaton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.